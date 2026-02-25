With rising potato demand, Ferozepur marks 2k-acre increase in area in 5 years

Since 2020, farmers in Ferozepur district are diversifying into potato cultivation amid rising demand, marking an increase in the area under the crop by almost 2,000 acres. Some are even adopting or planning to venture into aeroponic (soilless) cultivation to cater to the high demand of food processing industries. Horticulture experts say the loamy and sandy soil in various areas, including Zira, Talwandi Bhai and Makhu, is ideal for potato farming. Farmers harvesting potato crop in Ferozepur district on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Farmers say they are opting to diversify into a three-crop (potato, maize and paddy) pattern, instead of wheat, for higher profitability. As potato harvesting has commenced, some farmers are sceptical of the diversified agro trend because wholesale rates have crashed below ₹500 per quintal.

Ferozepur district horticulture officer Simran Singh said that traditionally, potato cultivation was done in Doaba districts and some parts of Ludhiana and Bathinda as well.

“In the last over five years, Ferozepur farmers have shown more interest in it as the area under potato has increased from nearly 5,500 acres to to 7,500 acres, yielding about 73,000 metric tonnes. There is an encouraging scope for expanding potato acreage and the department is providing all knowhow for this crop,” said the official.

Hardev Singh of Kassoana village said that he switched to potato cultivation in 2021 from the wheat-paddy cycle. “I started potato farming with 20 acres and gradually expanded, sowing the crop on 100 acres in 2025-26, mostly on leased land. My experience shows that potato farming is profitable, despite the risk of market rate fluctuations,” he said. Harvdev has been growing the LR variety that processing units demand for manufacturing chips and wafers. Besides, table potato is consumed as a vegetable.

Another farmer from Chak Someana Wala, Gurvinder Singh, said that with the easy availability of quality seeds, farmers have an opportunity to invest in potato cultivation.

He started sowing potatoes on 1.5 acres in 2018, and he expanded it to 50 acres.

After tasting success and eyeing profitability, Gurvinder is now investing in an entrepreneurial business of growing seed potatoes in the air instead of conventional soil-based methods.

“I am geared up to start aeroponic potato seed production this year as this sector has huge demand in various potato-growing states, including West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Another farmer said that a few enterprising farmers have also started experimenting with contract farming with potato processing units in Gujarat and other states.

“These units are offering seeds to farmers to meet the unit’s requirement of quality, paving the way for better profitability,” he added.

Official sources said that potato seeds grown in Punjab are highly regarded nationwide, and nearly 60% of potatoes grown in the state are sold to farmers of other states to use as seeds for the next season.

Another farmer, Ramandeep Singh, said that in the last few years, several farmers in Ferozepur have understood the potential of potato cultivation and have been switching to this crop gradually.

Unlike the conventional wheat crop, potato farming is labour-intensive that requires mechanisation, he said.

“It costs about ₹60,000-70,000 per acre from sowing to harvest. Last year, farmers got up to ₹800 per quintal, and the rates this year have crashed to an average of ₹400 per quintal. But thankfully, nearly 25 cold stores have come up due to the emerging trend of potato cultivation, allowing farmers to stock and wait for better rates. However, it is a risk crop as rates may crash further, or it can yield a farmer much higher prices in the coming months,” said Ramandeep.

Veteran potato grower Prabhjot Singh from Mankenan Wali said a farmer should understand marketing and maintain the crop’s quality to earn well in the long run.

“Quality is the key to a valuable horticulture crop like potato that has a market. It is often seen that a section of farmers rush to the mandis with their produce and the glut-like situation crashes the market,” he added.