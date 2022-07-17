With syndicate polls done, Panjab University turns attention to electing faculty deans
After the syndicate polls were held earlier this month, Panjab University (PU) is now in process to conduct the election for the deans of its various faculties that have been delayed by over a year now.
The varsity is likely to initiate the election process for the added members so that elections for faculty deans can be conducted. A senior university official said a notice for the same will be issued soon.
At PU, the deans of the faculties are elected by the senators, added members, professors and heads of departments.
The varsity is functioning in the absence of the faculty deans ever since the one-year term of deans of various faculties ended in January 2021 without the selection of their successors — since there was no senate and syndicate at that time because of the repeated delays in their election process due to Covid pandemic.
Polls for the senate, the apex governing body of PU, were eventually held between August and October last year after a year’s delay, after which the syndicate polls were held this month.
Added members
Added members to the faculty also participate in the election of deans. The senators assigned to each faculty can add to their number, according to the procedure laid down in the regulations, the persons residing within the territorial jurisdiction of the University who fulfil the prescribed qualifications. Two senators of the same faculty can add one member to the faculty.
According to the varsity calendar, each faculty elects its dean before January 31 every year, allowing the dean and secretary to hold office from February 1 to January 31 of the following year.
Speaking about the issue, PU senator Priyatosh Sharma said, “The faculty deans play a key role, it is important that varsity hold the election of deans which has been pending for over a year now.”
Why are deans important
Deans preside over faculty meetings where all academic work, including change in syllabus and new courses are decided. They are also members of committees for career advancement scheme (CAS) promotion and direct recruitment of teachers.
Additionally, the research degree committee that approves synopsis of students is also chaired by the dean of the respective faculties.
-
Chandigarh: MACT awards ₹19-lakh relief to kin of 33-year-old road mishap victim
Over three years after a 33-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Ambala, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, awarded The deceased, Avtar Singh's family a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh. In their petition, his mother Surinder Kaur, wife Rajvinder Kaur and two children, all residents of Shahpur village, Ambala, submitted that in May 2019, Avtar was walking to work on the left lane of the Amritsar-Delhi national highway.
-
ICAI CA final results: Panipat’s Anjali is state topper
Anjali Goyal, 21, from Panipat has secured the 7th position in the country in the final exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results of which were declared on Friday. She has secured 600 marks in total out of 800 marks. Anjali will be the fourth CA from the family as her father Vimal Goyal, mother Rajni Goyal and elder brother Akhil Goyal are also chartered accountants.
-
Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility
Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar's Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote 'Khalistan zindabad' in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.
-
Bulk water to cost more in Haryana from August 1
Effecting an upward revision of tariff for bulk usage of surface water, the Haryana Water Resources Authority has ordered a 300% hike for drinking water, including the bulk supply to railways and the army. A cubic metre equals 1,000 litres of water. “Unless the retail water charges of the public health engineering department are increased, the common man won't get affected," said an official. A kilolitre has 1,000 litres.
-
Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday. In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland.
