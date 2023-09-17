Without building, students of Fatehabad government school forced to study under trees

Though the state government has introduced various schemes to improve students’ enrolment by assuring them quality education, nutritious food and better facilities, students of Government Primary School at Badopal village, nearly 14 km from Fatehabad district, are forced to study under trees for the last seven years. Though the state government has introduced various schemes to improve students’ enrolment by assuring them quality education, nutritious food and better facilities, students of Government Primary School at Badopal village, nearly 14 km from Fatehabad district, are forced to study under trees for the last seven years. (HT Photo)

The school, which has 132 students, is being run from a chaupal (community centre) which has two rooms, one is being used by the staff and the other to store mid-day meal food and other items. The students have no option but to sit under the trees in extreme weather conditions, and if it rains, they struggle to find shelter.

Kuldeep Dabla, headmaster, Government Primary School, Badopal, said seven years ago, their school building was given to Kendriya Vidyalaya for a period of two years and the education department has asked them to construct their building in the same period.

“The Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities and the government have failed to construct buildings in the last seven years and now they are running their classes there. Our students have been shifted to a community centre here, which has two rooms, one is being used by the staff and the other occupied for mid-day meals. We have raised this issue before education department officials but to no avail,” he added.

Devi, president of the school management committee, said that people send their wards to government schools with a hope that they would get better education and facilities, but children are suffering as they are sitting under the trees.

“It has been seven years, and the apathy continues. Now winter will come, and the students will have to sit on the floor under the open sky. When will the condition of schools improve,” she added.

Ved Singh Dahiya, Fatehabad district elementary education officer, said the government school’s building was given to KVS for two years but they failed to construct their school and there is no hope in the near future also.

“We are looking for an alternate site for the government school students and I am personally monitoring the situation. I had apprised senior officials, who told me that other buildings for primary school could not be made as they have their own building which is presently used by the KVS. The building for Kendriya Vidyalaya is under construction and it is not possible to ask them to vacate the school,” Dahiya added.