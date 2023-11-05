close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman among 4 booked for abduction, gangrape of widow in Jind

Woman among 4 booked for abduction, gangrape of widow in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 05, 2023 07:30 AM IST

The complainant stated that her husband had died last year following which she had befriended Bhagat, a resident of Padana village, with the help of her friend Suman.

The Jind police have booked three men for allegedly keeping a widow hostage and raping her. A woman, who had allegedly acted as an aide in the crime, has also been booked.

The Jind police have booked three men for allegedly keeping a widow hostage and raping her. A woman, who had allegedly acted as an aide in the crime, has also been booked. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Jind police have booked three men for allegedly keeping a widow hostage and raping her. A woman, who had allegedly acted as an aide in the crime, has also been booked. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant stated that her husband had died last year following which she had befriended Bhagat, a resident of Padana village, with the help of her friend Suman.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Bhagat promised to marry me. I stayed with him in his village from August 20 to October 28, where he raped me several times. Two other men, Baljeet and Sandeep, also raped me there in this duration. Suman helped the accused keep me hostage and mounted pressure on me to keep mum,” the complainant added.

Julana police station SHO Samarjeet said that three men- Baljeet, Bhagat, Sandeep and a woman Suman have been booked under charges of gangrape and abduction. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out