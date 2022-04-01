Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman among four booked for blackmailing Ambala man, extorting 32k
chandigarh news

Woman among four booked for blackmailing Ambala man, extorting 32k

The victim, an Ambala-based man, received a nude video clip of himself and was asked to pay, with the accused blackmailing him with a false rape case and extorting money
Police booked a five people for blackmailing an Ambala man and extorting 32k. (HT File)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 03:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police are on the lookout for four people, including a woman, who extorted 32,780 from an Ambala resident after blackmailing him with his nude video.

The accused have been identified as Aarti Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Goswami, who pretended to be a Delhi Police official, and Sanjay Singh, a YouTuber, police said.

The complainant, who lives in Ambala City’s Sector 10, told the police that he received a friend request on a social media platform from a woman named Aarti Sharma earlier this week.

As she claimed to be an acquaintance, he accepted the friend request and also shared his WhatsApp phone number with her.

He said on the night of March 28, he consumed liquor and was about to sleep when he got a video call from Aarti. As he answered, he found her undressed and immediately disconnected the call.

Soon after, he received a nude video clip of himself and was asked to pay 20,000 within an hour, else the video will be released on the internet and he will be implicated in a false rape case.

To avoid trouble, he ended up paying a sum of 32,780 to Rahul Sharma through Paytm. But he started getting blackmail calls from Goswami and Sanjay Singh, following which he approached the police.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said all four accused had been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act at Sector 9 police station. “Social media users should remain cautious while using such platforms and accepting invitations from strangers,” the SP said.

