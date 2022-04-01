Woman among four booked for blackmailing Ambala man, extorting ₹32k
Police are on the lookout for four people, including a woman, who extorted ₹32,780 from an Ambala resident after blackmailing him with his nude video.
The accused have been identified as Aarti Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Goswami, who pretended to be a Delhi Police official, and Sanjay Singh, a YouTuber, police said.
The complainant, who lives in Ambala City’s Sector 10, told the police that he received a friend request on a social media platform from a woman named Aarti Sharma earlier this week.
As she claimed to be an acquaintance, he accepted the friend request and also shared his WhatsApp phone number with her.
He said on the night of March 28, he consumed liquor and was about to sleep when he got a video call from Aarti. As he answered, he found her undressed and immediately disconnected the call.
Soon after, he received a nude video clip of himself and was asked to pay ₹20,000 within an hour, else the video will be released on the internet and he will be implicated in a false rape case.
To avoid trouble, he ended up paying a sum of ₹32,780 to Rahul Sharma through Paytm. But he started getting blackmail calls from Goswami and Sanjay Singh, following which he approached the police.
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said all four accused had been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act at Sector 9 police station. “Social media users should remain cautious while using such platforms and accepting invitations from strangers,” the SP said.
UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali
The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece. The court also fined the convict ₹30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for forging will 25 years after man’s death
Three persons have been booked for allegedly forging the will of a man 25 years after his grandfather Nanak Chand's death and transferring the ownership of his property in their name. The accused have been identified as Tilak Raj of Raikot Road of Dakha, stamp vendor Bharpur Singh of Hissowal village of Sudhar and Preminder Singh alias Goga of Mandi Mullanpur. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manjit Soni of Raikot Road, Mandi Mullanpur.
Delhiwale: The different flames of ‘pilkhan’
There are leaves that are dark red, resembling the hue of 'rooh afza' sherbet. Nobody's head is turning up in awe. The pilkhan red is currently spread across the Delhi region. Finishing off the yummy Moradabadi biryani under this coppery red gorgeousness is like being on a foreign vacation. One flaming red pilkhan is so gigantic that it rises to the top of an adjacent multi-storey complex. These red leaves shall soon turn green.
Ludhiana: Elderly trader ends life, AAP supporter, aides booked for abetment
Humiliated by an Aam Aadmi Party supporter and his aides, a 68-year-old trader ended his life at his shop on Link Road, Gill Chowk. The family members came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they reached the shop. The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him. Their aide is yet to be identified.
Crackdown on corruption: 5 J&K admn employees ordered premature retirement
Cracking down on inefficient and corrupt employees, the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officials of the housing and urban development department. Divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms/illegal construction and corruption. On Wednesday, the J&K administration had sacked five employees including two police constables for alleged terror links.
