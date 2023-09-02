Kharar police arrest woman for abetting husband’s suicide

The Kharar police on Friday arrested a woman for abetment of suicide of her husband, three months after their marriage. The police have booked the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

The accused was arrested following a complaint of the brother of the deceased, who found the victim’s body three days after his death.

The couple, according to the complainant, was in a live-in relationship for three years before getting married on June 7 this year. “After their marriage, they lived separately but used to fight frequently and thus my brother was in depression,” the complainant said.

After the victim stopped attending the phone calls of his brother, the latter went to former’s house on August 20 and found him dead in his room.

“The room was stinking when I reached his house. He had not been taking my call since August 17. I think he probably took the extreme step for being tortured by his wife,” the complainant added.

The police have booked the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON