Haryana: Woman kills twin infant daughters in Jind, held

A woman was arrested from Jind’s Danoda village for allegedly killed her nine-month-old twin daughters nearly two weeks ago, said the police on Tuesday.

The family buried the girls without getting the post-mortem conducting.

The incident occurred on July 12, when Sheetal was alone at her home with her twin daughters.

According to investigating officer, Aatma Ram of Sadar police station Narwana, the accused mother confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband lodged a complaint.

In his complaint, he alleged that he had gone to work in the fields on July 12 and when he came home in the afternoon, there was a crowd outside his house. When he went inside the home, Sheetal told the family that Janki and Janvi had died. Believing Sheetal’s words, the family buried the girls without conducting a post-mortem.

“We have arrested the accused woman. The family buried the girls without getting the post-mortem conducted. Police will now take out the buried bodies and post-mortem will be conducted,” the investigating officer said. The woman got married to Jagdeep on February 2, 2022 and on November 15 last year, she delivered the twin daughters, whom she killed on July 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

