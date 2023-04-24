Ludhiana: Wife strangles abusing husband to death, held

A woman was on Sunday arrested for allegedly strangling to death her abusing husband with a piece of rope in Jagraon.

However, her lie was exposed when the victim’s brother, Sukhwinder Singh, noticed strangulation marks on the body. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the woman, Gurmeet Kaur, 40, strangled her husband, Parkash Singh alias Sony, 42, with a piece of rope on Saturday night and stayed in the room with the dead body the whole time. On Sunday morning, she lied to her relatives that he died of heart attack.

Before the family could cremate the body, the brother of the victim noticed strangulation marks on the neck of the victim and informed the police, they said, adding Kaur has been arrested and a murder case has been filed against her.

According to preliminary investigations, Singh was a drunkard and used to beat his wife and 16-year-old daughter, causing physical and emotional distress to the family.

Inspector Heera Singh, SHO at police station City Jagraon, said that according to the woman, the accused was drunk on Saturday night and started beating her and her daughter for no reason. Her daughter went to her aunt’s (father’s sister) house, while Kaur stayed at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, unable to bear the constant abuse, decided to take matters into her own hands and strangled her husband to death with a piece of rope. As the victim was drunk, he failed to resist and died. She spent the rest of the night with his dead body and then lied to her relatives that he had died of a heart attack in the morning, the SHO said.

However, her lie was exposed when the victim’s brother, Sukhwinder Singh, noticed strangulation marks on the body.