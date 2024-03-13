Woman booked in Ludhiana for securing college job using fake caste certificate

A woman employee of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering (GNDE) College at Gill Road has been booked for allegedly fraudulently securing a job of as a stenographer using fake caste certificate. Kuldeep had died recently of cardiac arrest a few days ago; after his death, his kin staged a protest outside the college seeking an FIR against the woman. (HT File Photo)

The woman procured a fake caste certificate and secured a job in the college which was reserved for Schedule Caste candidates.

The woman has been identified as Lakhveer Kaur. The FIR has been lodged on the orders of the director, social justice, empowerment and minorities department.

Kuldeep Singh, a class-4 employee of the college had already taken up the matter before the authorities, as he had applied for the same post when the vacancies were open. However, the woman got the job on the basis of the fake certificate.

Kuldeep had died recently of cardiac arrest a few days ago. After his death, his kin staged a protest outside the college seeking an FIR against her. However, when the police did not take any action, the kin approached the department of social justice, empowerment and minorities seeking intervention.

Assistant sub inspector Harbans Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered a case against Kaur after receiving orders from the directorate social justice, empowerment and minorities, which found her SC certificate as fake.

The ASI added that Kuldeep was working at the GNDE college in another department and was supposed to get promoted to junior scale stenographer. However, the woman used a forged SC certificate to get the job.

The kin also accused a political leader for helping the woman in procuring a SC certificate that was allegedly issued in 1994 by a tehsildar.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and SC/ST Act has been registered against the woman at Sadar police station.