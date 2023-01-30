Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman caught stealing on camera in Mohali, booked

Published on Jan 30, 2023

Police on Saturday booked an unidentified woman for allegedly stealing ₹6,000 from a lady’s purse in a Mohali shop

A woman was booked for theft after she was caught stealing on camera in Mohali. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The act is said to have been captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the area and a case has been registered following the complaint of Sapna Kumari, a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The complainant said she was visiting her friend Parwinder Kaur and the two were out shopping when she realised that a smaller wallet carrying important documents and cash was missing from her purse.

“We got the CCTV cameras of the shop checked. A lady wearing a green suit was seen committing the theft,” the victim said in her police complaint.

The accused was booked under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Derabassi Police station.

Story Saved
×
