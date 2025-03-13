Woman cop’s death: Accused of murder, husband absconding

The brother of Chandigarh Police constable Sapna, who was found dead in her car at Mata Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Panchkula on Tuesday evening, has accused her husband of murder. An FIR has been registered against the deceased’s husband, Parvinder, a resident of Goria village in Jhajjar district of Haryana. Parvinder is said to be absconding. The body of Chandigarh police constable Sapna was found in Panchkula near Saketri road.

Complainant Gaurav, who too is a cop posted in the CID wing, said his sister was married to Parvinder, a sepoy, in 2014 and the couple had a six-year-old daughter. He said the couple used to quarrel with each other as “Parvinder used to harass Sapna”. Gaurav alleged that Parvinder is a drug addict who used to ask Sapna for money. He further alleged that Parvinder had tried to commit suicide in June 2024.

According to Gaurav, Parvinder informed him on March 11 that Sapna was not answering her phone calls and also didn’t get back home. A friend informed Gaurav that she had gone to Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula. Upon reaching there, he a car in the parking lot near Saketri road where her body was found.

Gaurav said Parvinder might have killed her, locked the car and ran away. After the police were informed and she was taken to the hospital, a pistol and a phone were recovered from there.

A postmortem is being conducted at the Sector 6 government hospital of Panchkula after which cause of death will be clear.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Mansa Devi police station. The accused is still absconding and yet to be caught.