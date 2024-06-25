Woman, cousin held for killing two in Y’nagar

A 26-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her mother and brother in Yamunanagar, police said on Monday. Later her cousin was also apprehended in the case, police said. The accused has been dentified as Kajal, 26, who worked at a local mobile shop. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Kajal, 26, who worked at a local mobile shop and her cousin Krish.

On Sunday, the police had found the bodies of 45-year-old Meena and her 24-year-old son Rahul at Ajad Nagar colony.

While Meena’s body was found lying on bed, Rahul’s body lay on the ground with traces of strangulation and struggle on both.

Police said that it was Kajal who informed them about a robbery followed by the double murder.

However, after investigating the persisting circumstances, any robbery was ruled out and Kajal was detained for interrogation on Sunday.

Yamunanagar City police station in-charge Jagdish Chandra said that she confessed to have strangled both in connivance with her cousin brother Krish.

“She killed her mother when Rahul was away. When Rahul came back, he was stuck on his head and fell unconscious. While Kajal held his legs, her cousin strangulated him,” Chandra added.

The SHO further said that the accused used to often fight with her mother and brother.

“Last year, she had even left home after an altercation. Moreover, the other accused had been involved in a property dispute with the family. She is under police remand,” he added.