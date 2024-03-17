 Woman, daughter killed after being run over by train - Hindustan Times
Woman, daughter killed after being run over by train

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 17, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Police suspect it as case of suicide because the duo didn’t move from the track even after the loco pilot blew a horn

A 45-year-old woman and her 27-year-old daughter were killed after they were run over by a moving train.

Police suspect it as case of suicide because the duo didn’t move from the track even after the loco pilot blew a horn.

An official of the government railway police the woman and her daughter came to Rewari to buy medicines. They sat on the railway track near Hari Nagar village, where the incident happened.

“The train driver blew the horn but the mother-daughter duo continued to sit on the tracks and the train ran over them. Both of them died on the spot. Their bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination to the civil hospital. We are probing how they reached the tracks, besides ascertaining the reasons behind this extreme step. A probe has been started under Section 174 of the CrPc,” a spokesman of Rewari GRP said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman, daughter killed after being run over by train
