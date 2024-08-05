 Woman, daughter killed in Hoshiarpur mishap - Hindustan Times
Woman, daughter killed in Hoshiarpur mishap

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Aug 05, 2024 08:39 PM IST

Victims hailed from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. They were in Hoshiarpur to attend a fair at Baba Chingrawan.

A 37-year-old woman and her daughter died after being hit by a car near the Harse Mansar area here, police said on Monday. Rekha Rani and her eight-year-old daughter, hailing from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, along with some other villagers were on Sunday night returning in a tractor-trailer after attending a fair at Baba Chingrawan, they said.

An FIR has been registered at the Mukerian police station.
On their way, the vehicle stopped at the railroad crossing near the Harse Mansar area. Some passengers, including Rekha and Garima, got down from the tractor-trailer. While they were strolling nearby, a speeding car reversed and hit both. The girl died on the spot while Rekha succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.

An FIR has been registered at the Mukerian police station, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

