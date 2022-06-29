Drug inspector held for seeking ₹1 lakh bribe in Punjab
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a woman drug inspector and a conduit for allegedly demanding ₹1 lakh bribe in lieu of issuing a licence for a medical store in Pathankot.
The accused have been identified as Bableen Kaur, who is posted as the drug inspector for Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts, and Rakesh Kumar, who is a peon at the Gurdaspur civil hospital. The two were arrested following a complaint lodged through the anti-corruption helpline, said vigilance inspector Inderjit Singh.
According to the complainant, Pathankot resident Arun Sharma had allegedly approached the drug inspector for getting a licence for his medical store, following which he was told to meet Rakesh Kumar. According to Arun, Rakesh had demanded ₹1 lakh, but the deal was struck at ₹90,000 and the money was to be paid in three instalments.
After Arun lodged a complaint, a trap was laid to arrest the duo, said Inderjit Singh. “On Tuesday, Rakesh Kumar was arrested red-handed while accepting the first instalment of ₹30,000. A video of the operation was also recorded. During questioning, Rakesh confessed that the bribe was taken at the behest of Bableen Kaur, who was then arrested from Amritsar on Wednesday morning,” he said.
The vigilance team also seized some documents from Bableen’s house situated in the New Amritsar locality. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo in Pathankot. They were later produced in court, which sent them to one-day police remand for further questioning.
-
As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya’s time to rise and shine
On June 21, the Shiv Sena split in the middle and despite his best efforts, its president Uddhav Thackeray has failed to keep the flock together. Despite the party's depleted bench strength in the assembly, a legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, will have the opportunity to show that he can be an aggressive yet responsible opposition figure. He also has the responsibility of leading the party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections due this year.
-
Shinde’s revolt successful, rebel MLAs leave Assam for Mumbai with a pit-stop in Goa
Mumbai More than a week after they launched a coup splitting the Shiv Sena down the middle, Eknath Shinde and his rebel legislators, who were camped at a five-star hotel in Guwahati, Assam, left for Goa on Wednesday and are expected to return to Mumbai today. The Goa administration made elaborate security arrangements as the MLAs used the gate used by the Navy to leave the airport.
-
Committed to fulfil all guarantees given to people of Punjab: CM Mann
Taking a dig at the opposition for failing to meet the aspirations of the people of Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that his government was committed to meet all guarantees given to the people before the state polls and the AAP dispensation will perform like the way no other party has performed since independence.
-
‘Why this haste to rename Aurangabad after so long?’
The last decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government, of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, is being viewed as “purely political” by the city's residents. “What was the Shiv Sena doing since 1988, when Bal Thackeray declared his desire to rename the city as Sambhaji Nagar?” asked Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel. “The Sena has since been in power for two terms.” Interestingly, district president of the Sambhaji Brigade, Ramesh Gaekwad, agreed with Jaleel.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a one-day transit remand of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to the Punjab Police for probe in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The special investigation team probing the case has claimed that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The remaining four are still absconding.
