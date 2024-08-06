 Woman found dead in Haryana’s Rohtak, probe on - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman found dead in Haryana’s Rohtak, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 06, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Rohtak’s Industrial Model Township police station inspector Dilbagh Singh said they have recovered a purse and mobile phone from near the woman’s body

Police have found the body of a woman, in her 20’s, at an isolated place in Rohtak’s Industrial Model Township. The woman’s identification was not done yet and police suspects that she was killed after being raped.

(Getty image)
Police have found the body of a woman, in her 20’s, at an isolated place in Rohtak’s Industrial Model Township. The woman’s identification was not done yet and police suspects that she was killed after being raped. (Getty image)

IMT police station inspector Dilbagh Singh said they have recovered a purse and mobile phone from near the woman’s body.

“The Sabzi Mandi police had received a missing complaint of a 19-year-old girl and we have called the woman’s parents to make the identification. A case of rape and murder will be registered against unknown persons. The woman’s body was sent to PGIMS for the post-mortem examination,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman found dead in Haryana's Rohtak, probe on
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
