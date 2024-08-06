Woman found dead in Haryana’s Rohtak, probe on

Police have found the body of a woman, in her 20’s, at an isolated place in Rohtak’s Industrial Model Township. The woman’s identification was not done yet and police suspects that she was killed after being raped. Police have found the body of a woman, in her 20’s, at an isolated place in Rohtak’s Industrial Model Township. The woman’s identification was not done yet and police suspects that she was killed after being raped. (Getty image)

IMT police station inspector Dilbagh Singh said they have recovered a purse and mobile phone from near the woman’s body.

“The Sabzi Mandi police had received a missing complaint of a 19-year-old girl and we have called the woman’s parents to make the identification. A case of rape and murder will be registered against unknown persons. The woman’s body was sent to PGIMS for the post-mortem examination,” he added.