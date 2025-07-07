Woman gangraped in train coach in Haryana’s Panipat, thrown on track, loses leg

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an empty compartment of a stationary train in Panipat, police said on Monday. A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an empty compartment of a stationary train in Panipat, police said on Monday. (Representational image)

The police received a missing report about the woman on June 26. Her husband told them that she had been missing since June 24 after a quarrel. He said that this had happened earlier also but she would return on her own.

Meanwhile, the woman told the police that she was sitting at a nearby railway station when a person, claiming to have been sent by her husband, approached her. “She said he took her with him and boarded an empty compartment of a stationary train where he raped her. Later, two other men joined him and raped her,” Shri Niwas, the Quilla police station house officer (SHO) said.

The woman said later she was taken to Sonepat, where the accused threw her on the rail tracks and she lost a leg when a train ran over her. She was later admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, Niwas said.

“We have registered a zero FIR for gangrape and forwarded it to the Panipat Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action,” Niwas said over phone.

Inspector Rajesh, the SHO of the Government Railway Police in Panipat, said that the zero FIR was received on Sunday evening and investigation is underway.

A zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of the place of incident/jurisdiction, and it can be later transferred to the appropriate police station.