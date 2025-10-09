Woman killed, 5 injured as vehicle hit by landslide in Doda

A woman was killed and five others were critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at Baswal area in Doda district on Wednesday morning, said officials. The deceased was identified as Razia Begum, 32, wife of Manzoor Ahmed. (File)

The deceased was identified as Razia Begum, 32, wife of Manzoor Ahmed.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the vehicle was on its way from Bharat Bagla to Doda town.

On receiving the information, a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Associated Hospital Government Medical College (AH GMC), Doda, for treatment.

However, upon arrival, Razia Begum was declared dead. The injured were identified as Sonia Devi, 32, Zulaikha Begum, 30, Kamran, 2, Ghulam Hassan, 31, and Imran Hussain, 4.

The condition of the injured was said to be critical.

“The accident occurred in an area prone to landslides. Due to recent rainfall, loose soil and stones had accumulated there, and as the vehicle was passing through this morning, it came under a landslide, leading to the death of one person. A case in this regard has been registered at Doda police station and an investigation has been initiated,” said the officer.