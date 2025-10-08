Woman killed, two injured as car collides with truck in Panchkula

A sudden halt by a truck driver on the Sector-20 flyover in Panchkula caused the car behind it to crash into the rear of the truck, killing one woman and injuring two others. According to the information, the truck’s sudden braking on the highway caused the car behind it to crash into the rear of the truck. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred on Monday morning around 4.30 am. The deceased woman has been identified as Kamlesh, a resident of Kundi village.

The Sector-5 police have registered a case against the unknown truck driver based on the complaint filed by the injured son of the deceased, Hardeep, also a resident of Kundi village, Sector-20, and have initiated an investigation.

According to the information, the truck’s sudden braking on the highway caused the car behind it to crash into the rear of the truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely damaged, trapping the occupants inside.

Passersby helped extract the injured, who were then rushed to the Civil Hospital. Doctors there declared the woman dead. The injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital till Monday evening.

The deceased’s son, Hardeep, was driving the car. His wife, child, mother and aunt were sitting in the car. The family was reportedly returning from a pilgrimage in Bagad, Rajasthan. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Police have seized both vehicles. The search for the absconding truck driver is underway.