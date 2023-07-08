Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, male friend held for killing brother-in-law in Karnal

Woman, male friend held for killing brother-in-law in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 08, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Police in Karnal have arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly killing the woman's brother-in-law. The victim's body was found in a pond.

: The Karnal police have arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly killing the former’s brother-in-law.

Woman, male friend held for killing brother-in-law in Karnal
Woman, male friend held for killing brother-in-law in Karnal

The body of the 18-year-old victim, Azam Khan, was found in a pond in Sheikhpura village of the district on July 2.

Police have arrested the victim’s sister-in-law Tamanna and her male friend Rohit, both residents of Sheikhpura village in connection with the case. The duo has been booked for murder. Police have also recovered a knife used in the crime.

Mohan Lal, incharge, CIA-II said that the accused were arrested on Wednesday and during the one-day police remand, they confessed to killing Azam.

According to police, Tamanna got married to Gaffar around six years ago and later she developed illicit relations with Rohit. Her husband and other family members came to know about it and were opposing their relationship.

The duo planned to kill Azam after he caught them together.

On June 29, Tamanna along with her husband went to a relative’s home. She called up Azam and sent him to Rohit’s place where the latter stabbed him to death near the village pond and dumped the body in the water body, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out