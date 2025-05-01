Woman out for shopping loses purse to snatchers in Panchkula

A woman out for shopping at the Sector-9 market fell prey to snatchers, who made off with her purse in full public view on Tuesday evening. The victim said her purse contained her mobile phone, credit card, important documents and ₹ 3,000 in cash. (HT)

While fleeing, the accused fell after their motorcycle slipped, but they managed to make good their escape on foot.

Police have recovered the Punjab-registered motorcycle and initiated a manhunt for the accused.

The victim, Ritu Aggarwal, a resident of Sector-12 A, told police that she was visiting the Sector-9 market around 7.30 pm to purchase some household items.

While she was shopping, a boy approached her and suddenly snatched her purse. He ran towards his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle. As they attempted to flee on the two-wheeler, it slipped and fell. But they managed to regain balance and escaped on foot.

Aggarwal said her purse contained her mobile phone, credit card, important documents and ₹3,000 in cash.

On her complaint, police lodged an FIR under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 5 station.