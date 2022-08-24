Woman riding bike killed in Lalru hit-and-run

A 25-year-old woman was killed and her brother suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle and drove off on the national highway in Lalru on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mansi, a native of Kurukshetra, Haryana. She was currently living in Zirakpur due to her job at a local hospital.

Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said Mansi was riding pillion behind her brother Mohit Kumar while they were on their way on a motorcycle around 11 am on Tuesday. As they reached near JCBL factory in Lalru, a speeding car hit them and sped away. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi with grievous injuries. But Mansi was declared brought dead. Mohit remains under treatment.

Singh said the unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station. “We are checking the CCTV footage on the highway and are hopeful of arresting the car driver soon,” he said.