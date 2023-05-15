Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Woman shot dead on Patiala gurdwara premises

Punjab: Woman shot dead on Patiala gurdwara premises

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
May 15, 2023 12:24 AM IST

A woman was shot dead allegedly over violation of ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) on the premises of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala around 10pm on Sunday, the police said.

It is alleged that the woman, identified as Parminder Kaur, 33, was consuming alcohol near the sarovar. When a gurdwara attendant stopped her, the woman broke the bottle and hit him on his arm, said eyewitnesses.

She was later taken towards the room of the gurdwara manager where a man standing nearby took out a pistol and pumped four bullets into her, the police said, adding that the woman died on the spot.

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Nirmaljit Singh of Urban Estate in Patiala. He is a property dealer and a regular visitor to gurdwara, said the police.

The attendant, Sagar Malhotra, was also injured in the firing.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the police have nabbed the accused and also recovered the weapon used in the crime. “What prompted the accused to kill the woman is a matter of investigation,” the SSP said, adding as it is a sensitive issue, the police will make a formal statement after probing every aspect, including scanning the CCTV footage.

