Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Woman spots leopard, panic in Dera Bassi village

A woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields of Dera Bassi’s Janetpur village around 11 am on Thursday
The wildlife department has set up a cage in Janetpur, Dera Bassi, to catch the animal. (HT Photo)
Published on May 20, 2022 03:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Panic gripped the residents of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, after a woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields around 11 am on Thursday.

Villagers informed the police, who alerted the wildlife department.

Swinging into action, the department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and made announcements asking people to stay indoors.

A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.

Forest range officer Balwinder Singh said, “Our team visited the area after getting information from police, but did not found any pug marks. So, it is hard to determine if it was a leopard or another wild animal. Nonetheless, we are not taking any chance and have set up a cage in the area.”

