Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner in Hisar: Cops

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her live-in partner in Shiv Nagar in Hisar on Thursday, police said.

Victim Pooja Rani (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim has been identified as Pooja Rani and the accused has been identified as 28-year-old Gaurav Kumar.

According to the police, Gaurav surrendered before the police after committing the crime. Police officials said that the incident took place on Thursday morning after Gaurav and Pooja, who had been living together in a live-in relationship for about five years, got into a heated argument.

Police said that Gaurav attacked Pooja with a knife, inflicting multiple wounds on her neck, stomach, and back and she died on the spot. After the murder, around 8am, Gaurav then surrendered at a Suryanagar police post and confessed to committing the crime.

Police officials said that Gaurav was taken to the crime spot and the body of the victim was recovered, and was sent for a postmortem. “A forensic team also inspected the site, and the knife used in the crime has been seized,” police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the police, Pooja had been married twice before she came in contact with Gaurav. “Her first husband had died and she had two sons from her first marriage. But after the death of her husband she married her brother in law and had a daughter from second marriage,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, Pooja had been married twice before she came in contact with Gaurav. “Her first husband had died and she had two sons from her first marriage. But after the death of her husband she married her brother in law and had a daughter from second marriage,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “But a few months later, her relationship with her second husband also deteriorated, after which she entered in a live-in relationship with Gaurav six months ago. Gaurav is an e-rickshaw driver and had recently moved to a rented house in Shiv Colony about two months ago,” the police officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But a few months later, her relationship with her second husband also deteriorated, after which she entered in a live-in relationship with Gaurav six months ago. Gaurav is an e-rickshaw driver and had recently moved to a rented house in Shiv Colony about two months ago,” the police officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the police, Pooja’s mother Sangeeta Rani alleged that Gaurav forced her daughter into wrongful activities and was involved in several illegal businesses. She claimed that after meeting Pooja, he quickly acquired property and a plot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, Pooja’s mother Sangeeta Rani alleged that Gaurav forced her daughter into wrongful activities and was involved in several illegal businesses. She claimed that after meeting Pooja, he quickly acquired property and a plot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigation officer Rajesh Kumar said that during questioning, Gaurav told police that Pooja had been in touch with another man for the past couple of months, which was the cause of arguments between them.

He said that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. He said that further investigation is underway and that the body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem.

pooja rani hisar See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON