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Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner in Hisar: Cops

Police said that Gaurav attacked Pooja with a knife, inflicting multiple wounds on her neck, stomach, and back and she died on the spot

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 09:09 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her live-in partner in Shiv Nagar in Hisar on Thursday, police said.

Victim Pooja Rani (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Pooja Rani and the accused has been identified as 28-year-old Gaurav Kumar.

According to the police, Gaurav surrendered before the police after committing the crime. Police officials said that the incident took place on Thursday morning after Gaurav and Pooja, who had been living together in a live-in relationship for about five years, got into a heated argument.

Police said that Gaurav attacked Pooja with a knife, inflicting multiple wounds on her neck, stomach, and back and she died on the spot. After the murder, around 8am, Gaurav then surrendered at a Suryanagar police post and confessed to committing the crime.

Police officials said that Gaurav was taken to the crime spot and the body of the victim was recovered, and was sent for a postmortem. “A forensic team also inspected the site, and the knife used in the crime has been seized,” police said.

Investigation officer Rajesh Kumar said that during questioning, Gaurav told police that Pooja had been in touch with another man for the past couple of months, which was the cause of arguments between them.

He said that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. He said that further investigation is underway and that the body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner in Hisar: Cops
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner in Hisar: Cops
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