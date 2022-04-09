Woman stabbed to death in Bathinda

HT Correspondents

Bathinda/Sangrur

A 42-year-old woman, Bijli Devi, was stabbed to death by her neighbour Ram Singh in Bathinda on Saturday evening.

The deceased’s husband, Kanhiyya Lal, said the accused attacked Devi when she was alone at home in Sirki Bazar locality.

It was after Lal incidentally went home and found Singh allegedly attacking Devi that the latter was arrested.

Kotwali police station SHO Parminder Singh said the motive behind the crime was being ascertained.

Ex-dy speaker flags lawlessness in state, says string of murders worrying

Twenty murders in 21 days is a matter of grave worry, said Bir Devinder Singh, former deputy speaker, Vidhan Sabha, on Saturday.

He said, “Twenty murders rocked the state since Bhagwant Mann assumed office on March 16. The apparent frightening scenario of brazen lawlessness is a matter of grave concern and worry. Broad daylight killing and abundant loot have become the order of the day in Punjab. It appears as if the police dominance has completely vanished and the astounding fear of their uniform does not bother the law-breakers anymore, as it has become outmoded and nonexistent.”

“The law and order situation is deteriorating each passing day. I wonder with what moral authority, the Punjab CM is talking of winds of change in states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” Bir Devinder said.