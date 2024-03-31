Women are respected in BJP, says Kangana in Sarkaghat

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is making her electoral debut as a BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, on Sunday, attended public meetings in Sarkaghat. BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut welcoming former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at her native village Bhambla on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

While addressing the gathering at Paunta, Fatehpur, Haribena, Mohin Gopalpur and Upper Barot in Sarkaghat, she asked for the support of the public in Mandeali dialect.

“It is a privilege for me to be chosen as the candidate for the Lok Sabha elections by the world’s largest party. This opportunity reflects how the women are respected in the party. On the other hand, we see the Congress party’s dissatisfaction with my candidacy, unable to come to terms with it,” Kangana Ranaut said.

Addressing the locals, she said, “Today, I stand before you seeking your support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP candidate. Each of your votes for me will be a blessing for our PM, who stands as one of the most esteemed leaders globally. Under his leadership, projects that remained stagnant for years and centuries are now being realised. This is a testament to his character and fortune.”

“For centuries, we awaited the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. When Narendra Modi assumed the country’s leadership, this task became achievable, blessed by Lord Ram’s grace. We see a reflection of Lord Ramchandra in him. We are his loyal supporters,” Ranaut added.

She said, “With BJP’s nomination of me as your representative, it is my duty to articulate your concerns in Delhi. I am confident that our top leadership will address your demands and resolve your issues. I seek your blessings for this new responsibility. I am not a heroine or star for you, I am here to serve you as your sister and daughter.”

Jairam Thakur meets Kangana

Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur met Kangana Ranaut at her native village Bhambla on Sunday. The two discussed the roadmap of the election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Sarkaghat MLA Dalip Thakur was also present.

Thakur wields significant influence in Mandi district. Given this scenario, Jai Ram Thakur’s involvement is anticipated to be pivotal in securing Kangana’s victory.

In the previous assembly elections, BJP MLAs secured victory in 9 out of 10 seats in Mandi district. However, BJP suffered a setback in the 2021 by-elections. As the 2024 elections approach, Kangana faces a daunting challenge in reclaiming the Mandi seat for the BJP.