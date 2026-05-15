Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said women and children form the foundation of any society and nation, and no country can become strong without empowering them. Women, children are society's foundation, empowering them is Haryana govt's priority: CM Saini

He said that empowering women and children is among the top priorities of the Haryana government and asked the Women and Child Development Department to prepare its next five-year action plan keeping this objective in mind.

Saini said that a district-wise 'Women Empowerment Index' should be prepared in Haryana to identify districts where facilities for women need to be enhanced.

Anganwadi workers and helpers should be given special training to effectively spread awareness among women, he added.

The chief minister gave these directions while reviewing the upcoming five-year action plan of the Women and Child Development Department under Haryana Vision-2047.

He said that the Haryana government aims to build an inclusive and equitable society where women have the right to live with dignity, remain free from violence, and where every child is nurtured in a safe, healthy and supportive environment with full opportunities for growth and development.

According to an official statement, Saini directed the department to introduce various activities for children to assess whether they are achieving age-appropriate physical and mental milestones.

He said shows and health competitions should be organised for children of every age group and winning children should also be rewarded.

Representatives from society, families and the government should also be involved in such programmes.

He said these activities would create awareness among mothers regarding children's health.

The first six years of a child's life are extremely important as their entire future depends on this stage, he added.

Saini said that an ideal family and a healthy society cannot be imagined without women's education, health and awareness, because the physical and mental well-being of children also depends upon mothers.

Therefore, strategies to create greater awareness among women should also be included in the department's future action plan, he said, adding that to provide a supportive environment and empower women, working women hostels and creche centres for their children should be established in every district.

During the meeting, Commissioner and Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Shekhar Vidyarthi, informed that at present 25,962 Anganwadi centres are operational across the state.

Anganwadi workers and helpers working at these centres are required to upload various types of information related to women and children online. Therefore, the department is preparing a proposal to enhance their capabilities and provide them with the necessary equipment, Vidyarthi said.

Those present on the occasion included Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Gupta, among others.

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