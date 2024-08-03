 Women entrepreneurs shine at startup summit in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Women entrepreneurs shine at startup summit in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 04, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Women Startup Summit concluded with ten impressive pitches from various parts of north India, was organised by Ludhiana Management Association Women’s Forum, which brought together a diverse array of women-led startups and a panel of esteemed investors.

Women Startup Summit concluded with ten impressive pitches from various parts of north India, was organised by Ludhiana Management Association Womens Forum, which brought together a diverse array of women-led startups and a panel of esteemed investors.

Participants of Women Startup Summit held in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 03, 2024. (HT Photo)
Participants of Women Startup Summit held in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 03, 2024. (HT Photo)

Panelists from Chandigarh Angel Network, Weincubate, GX Ventures, and Mumbai’s Venture Catalysts lent their expertise and resources, making the summit a significant platform for burgeoning female entrepreneurs.

The event featured an impressive lineup of pitches, highlighting innovative solutions across various sectors. The startups presented their business models, market strategies and growth potential, captivating the investors and the audience alike. The networking session that followed allowed for valuable connections and collaborations, further fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Chair Diksha Anand expressing her enthusiasm said, “The energy and innovation we witnessed in the summit was inspiring and is a testament to the incredible potential of women entrepreneurs in North India. We are thrilled to provide a platform that not only showcases their talents but also connects them with the resources they need to succeed.”

Co-Chair Swati Goyal added, “Organising this event has been a rewarding experience. The passion and dedication of these entrepreneurs is commendable. We look forward to seeing their businesses thrive and make a significant impact in their respective industries.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Women entrepreneurs shine at startup summit in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On