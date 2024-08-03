Women entrepreneurs shine at startup summit in Ludhiana

Women Startup Summit concluded with ten impressive pitches from various parts of north India, was organised by Ludhiana Management Association Womens Forum, which brought together a diverse array of women-led startups and a panel of esteemed investors. Participants of Women Startup Summit held in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 03, 2024. (HT Photo)

Panelists from Chandigarh Angel Network, Weincubate, GX Ventures, and Mumbai’s Venture Catalysts lent their expertise and resources, making the summit a significant platform for burgeoning female entrepreneurs.

The event featured an impressive lineup of pitches, highlighting innovative solutions across various sectors. The startups presented their business models, market strategies and growth potential, captivating the investors and the audience alike. The networking session that followed allowed for valuable connections and collaborations, further fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Chair Diksha Anand expressing her enthusiasm said, “The energy and innovation we witnessed in the summit was inspiring and is a testament to the incredible potential of women entrepreneurs in North India. We are thrilled to provide a platform that not only showcases their talents but also connects them with the resources they need to succeed.”

Co-Chair Swati Goyal added, “Organising this event has been a rewarding experience. The passion and dedication of these entrepreneurs is commendable. We look forward to seeing their businesses thrive and make a significant impact in their respective industries.”