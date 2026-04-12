Women entrepreneurs take centre stage at TiECON day 2

One has built an AI powered patent intelligence platform, and did it before generative AI was even a buzzword. Another is running a chain of healthcares across the country. The third has turned a university campus into a launchpad for the next generation of founders. At TiECON Chandigarh 2026, these women didn’t just attend, they led.

At TiECON Chandigarh 2026, these women didn’t just attend, they led. (HT Photo)

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In 2006, Komal Sharma Talwar, (now the founder of TT Consultants and XLSCOUT)a young law student at Panjab University was advised by a senior legal practitioner to get into intellectual property-then a niche, barely explored field in India. She took that advice, started a company with ₹1,500 in savings and her mother’s ₹1 lakh cheque, and built it into a globally awarded IP consulting firm with 500 engineers and lawyers across offices in India, Washington DC, San Francisco, Tokyo and Germany. That was just the first act. Long before generative AI became fashionable, Komal was building AI powered patent intelligence software. Today, her SaaS platform allows anyone, regardless of their legal or technical background, to file patents, track global innovation and find collaborators, all through AI. It is used by Fortune 500 companies across the world and featured in Forbes Japan. IITs, including IIT Delhi and IIT Madras and regionally Chitkara University. She has two sons, a husband who missed professional opportunities so she could travel, and parents and in laws who held the fort at home. On being asked if she has any regrets looking back, “If it was a mistake,” she says of building not one but two companies, “I won’t have made it twice.”

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{{^usCountry}} The healthcare Innovator, Sheenu Jhawar did not initially set out to run hospitals. She married into a family of doctors, her father in law and mother in law were the first generation, her husband the second, and found herself not just inheriting a business, but transforming it. Today, as director at Apex Hospitals, she oversees a chain of 7 multi specialty hospitals across Rajasthan and UP, operating in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where profit margins are thin and good doctors are hard to attract. Her answer to that challenge has been relentless process automation. Procurement teams that once grew with every new hospital now stay lean because the processes are automated. Patient feedback, from QR codes, Google reviews, app ratings lands directly with her, with a firm internal rule-acknowledge within 12 hours, resolve structurally, not just reactively. “The patient is always right,” she says. “and a little self-doubt is not a bad thing-if you believe you’re already doing the best there is, that’s the beginning of the end.” On the TiE Global Board of Trustees, one of only 11 elected members, Jhawar is also clear eyed about where women stand. “I don’t believe in equal platform. I believe in equal opportunity.” The glass ceiling, she says, is cracking, but slowly. “Breaking it is difficult. But this is just a phase.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The healthcare Innovator, Sheenu Jhawar did not initially set out to run hospitals. She married into a family of doctors, her father in law and mother in law were the first generation, her husband the second, and found herself not just inheriting a business, but transforming it. Today, as director at Apex Hospitals, she oversees a chain of 7 multi specialty hospitals across Rajasthan and UP, operating in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where profit margins are thin and good doctors are hard to attract. Her answer to that challenge has been relentless process automation. Procurement teams that once grew with every new hospital now stay lean because the processes are automated. Patient feedback, from QR codes, Google reviews, app ratings lands directly with her, with a firm internal rule-acknowledge within 12 hours, resolve structurally, not just reactively. “The patient is always right,” she says. “and a little self-doubt is not a bad thing-if you believe you’re already doing the best there is, that’s the beginning of the end.” On the TiE Global Board of Trustees, one of only 11 elected members, Jhawar is also clear eyed about where women stand. “I don’t believe in equal platform. I believe in equal opportunity.” The glass ceiling, she says, is cracking, but slowly. “Breaking it is difficult. But this is just a phase.” {{/usCountry}}

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In 2002, a mathematics school teacher Madhu Chitkara quit her government job and started an engineering college from scratch, with no savings, no consultants and no playbook, just a partner and vision. Her first batch of 220 students were the ones no other college had wanted, the lowest rankers, the last resort admissions. By the end of that first year, all four branches of Chitkara Institute of Engineering and Technology had topped the Punjab Technical University results. Word spread. The college grew. By 2010, it had become Chitkara University, the first private university under Punjab’s new university act, a process Madhu navigated entirely on her own, reading every regulatory norm herself, meeting ministers and bureaucrats, while her husband was managing construction, compliance and curriculum simultaneously. “i was the only lady in the room,” she says of those early years. “They said, how can she run this? It took a lot of time to convince them I was serious.” She did more than convince them. Today Chitkara University has 225 international collaborations, active incubation centres backed by the Department of Science and Technology, and five startup stalls at TiECON Chandigarh 2026 alone. “for every successful man, they say there’s a woman behind him,” she smiles. “In our case, it’s the other way around.”

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