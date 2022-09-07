Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Women’s commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter

Updated on Sep 07, 2022 12:22 PM IST

After the death of her parents, it’s not only the obligation of her family to secure her, but also the responsibility of the Haryana police to do so, says women’s commission’s chairperson

In her letter, commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia pointed out that after Phogat’s death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property. (HTPhoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police (DGP), demanding security for her 15-year-old daughter.

In her letter, commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat’s death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property.

“After the death of her parents, it’s not only the obligation of her family to secure her, but also the responsibility of the Haryana police to do so. Till the murder probe is underway, security should be provided to her. For investigation purposes, she has to frequent places, so the police should accompany her,” the letter reads.

