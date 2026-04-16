Won’t give up on statehood, Sixth Schedule demand: Ladakh bodies

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Wednesday said they won’t give up on their statehood and the Sixth Schedule demand. In an X post on Monday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for timely resolution of the issue. (File)

KDA and LAB are pressing for the demands of statehood and the Sixth Schedule. A meeting regarding this was held with the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on February 4, which remained inconclusive. Earlier this week, lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena met the Ladakh bodies during his visit to Kargil.

KDA co-chairman Asgar Karbalia said the LAB and KDA have already given a four-point agenda to the Centre and high-powered committee designated by the MHA. “There hasn’t been any breakthrough on our two major demands, statehood and the Sixth Schedule. After the February 4 meeting, we were assured of another meeting within the 10-15 days. However, there has been no response.”

Karbalia, who was flanked by other KDA members, said the LG visited Kargil and held meetings with members and elders of different groups and bodies. “The KDA core committee members also met the LG. We made it clear in the meeting that neither the LAB nor the KDA are going to drop its main demands of statehood and the Sixth Schedule,” he said.

“In our recent meeting with the LG, we made it clear that we are not going to give up our two demands of statehood and Sixth Schedule and have straightaway rejected empowerment of any council or Committee,” he further added.

The LAB and KDA are demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for the region, which the Centre has not accepted so far due to several reservations.

In an X post on Monday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for timely resolution of the issue.