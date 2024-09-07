Won’t join politics: Sakshi Malik on Vinesh, Punia joining Congress

Former ace wrestler and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Friday set aside all speculations of joining politics and said her focus will be on making India “number 1” in sports. After Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress in the presence of party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party’s general secretary KC Venugopal, Sakshi took to X. (HT File)

After Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress in the presence of party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party’s general secretary KC Venugopal, Sakshi took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “I would like to inform all my media friends that I am not contesting the elections, nor am I associated with any political party. My entire focus is on making India No.1 in sports. My dream is for India to get at least 50 Olympic medals. The nation has given me a lot and my life is dedicated to the country.”

Earlier, there were speculation that Sakshi is desiring for Congress ticket from Meham assembly segment in Rohtak but she turned down all speculations. She said that it was Bajrang and Vinesh’s personal decision to join politics but she will continue to raise the voice of women and fight against former wrestling federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.