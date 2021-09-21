Won’t let any harm come farmers way: Punjab CM Channi

Chandigarh/Chamkaur Sahib

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday urged the Centre to repeal the three contentious farm laws over which farmers from Punjab and other states have been protesting for the past one year.

In his first media interaction after taking oath, the new chief minister that his government and the party (Congress) are firmly behind the farmers in their struggle. “I will sever my head but I will not let any harm come to the farmers,” he said, adding: “Punjab is primarily an agrarian state and this government is pro-farmer”.

Channi was flanked by Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni.

Rule of ‘aam aadmi’ has been established: CM

Channi said his would a government of the poor, for the poor and with the poor, describing himself as an “aam aadmi” (a common man), “The rule of aam aadmi has been established. I thank the Congress leadership for picking a poor person for the top post,” he said getting emotional. He also recalled that he had pedalled a rickshaw and his father ran a tent house.

Announces cut in power tariff

The three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib also announced waiving the domestic water and sewage bills and reduction in power tariff of the poor households in the state. “My wife is a doctor. My brother is also a doctor. There are employees in my house. When the power bill comes, my wife tells me the money goes from her pocket. These bills will be reduced,” the CM said. He also said there will be no water and sanitation charges for houses up to 150 or 200 square yards in urban areas.

Promises action against mafia

Promising to take prompt action against the mafia, Channi said the state cabinet will take a decision dealing with sand mafia in the state. “We don’t want the mafia in the state,” he stressed. Assuring the protesting employees that the government will take care of their demands, he appealed to government employees to withdraw their agitation and return to work.

Committed to party’s 18-point agenda

He said that his government is committed to the party leadership’s 18-point agenda for the state. Praising former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Channi said he did good work. “He is known as the protector of water rights. He is our leader,” he said.

‘Party is supreme’

On the government-party relationship, he said the party is supreme not the chief minister or the cabinet. “The government will be run as per the ideology of the Congress. Party will decide and the government will implement,” he said in an important statement in the backdrop of the rift between Sidhu and Amarinder that left the party divided.

‘Justice will be in Bargari sacrilege’

Later, addressing his first public rally after becoming the CM in his constituency Chamkaur Sahib, Channi said justice would be done in Bargari sacrilege case. “I am a devout Sikh of Guru Sahib and can’t tolerate that culprits of this incident are roaming freely,” he said.

Slamming the Shiromani Akali Dal, the CM said the farm laws were drafted with the consent of SAD leadership and now they are playing politics to befool the people of the state. “I will visit the protesting farmers at Delhi borders as it’s like a holy place where they are fighting against unjust laws. I am with farmers,” Channi said.

The CM also announced ₹50 crore for the development of Chamkaur Sahib constituency. He said every person of his constituency is a chief minister. “People of my constituency admire me as a family member. It’s because of you all that I have reached the top post,” he said while addressing the gathering.

The CM announced to make Chamkaur Sahib a world-class tourist hub and said a theme park would be inaugurated on November 6.

‘Supervise attendance on govt offices’

After taking over as the CM on Monday, Charanjit Singh Channi issued orders to all the state government employees to reach office at 9am sharp and stay in the office till its closure.

The orders, issued by state personnel department on his behalf, directed the heads of department and administrative secretaries to make surprise checks in offices at least twice a week.

(With inputs from Vishal Rambani)