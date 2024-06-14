Won’t oppose release of Rajoana, other Sikh prisoners: Ravneet Bittu

Union Minister of State for railways and food processing, Ravneet Bittu, 49, is the man of the moment for various reasons. Bittu lost the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana but despite his defeat, he was made a minister in the PM Narendra Modi’s third term. Picked by the BJP to represent Punjab, Bittu, a three-time MP and first-time minister, spoke to HT about his plans for the state and his political roadmap Ravneet Singh Bittu

Excerpts

Q: BJP has picked you as a minister despite losing polls. Can you elaborate on this?

A: There must be something that PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah must have seen in me. I may be the grandson of former CM late Beant Singh, but before joining BJP, I was Lok Sabha MP for three consecutive terms. I was state president of the Youth Congress and I fought a lot of battles for the people of Punjab, especially for the farmers and the youth. My bio data is not short of any so-called big leaders of Punjab.

What will be your roadmap for improving railways network in Punjab?

The roadmap for Punjab is ready as far as developing rail infrastructure in the state is concerned. Already, the upgradation of three major railway stations in Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana has been going on since the previous Modi government. As many as 40 small railway stations in the state are also being developed on the same pattern. We are also developing a special plan for the smooth functioning of the railway corridor that connects to the dry port in Ludhiana. Punjab has many missing railway links that are required to improve connectivity. I will bridge all those gaps. Focus would be on providing the best connectivity to Sikh shrines and other religious places from Punjab to the rest of the country.

As food processing minister what can the Punjab industry expect?

This ministry is vital from Punjab’s point of view. State farmers can make the best use of the schemes of this ministry. Already, food parks have been set up in the state. I would not hesitate to admit that Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal did a great job for Punjab as a minister of this department. We will focus more on Punjab. As a minister, I will try and alleviate the financial stress faced by the Punjab farmers. This ministry is focusing heavily on millet and grain processing. I am coming up with a special plan for Punjab so that farmers and food processing businesses in the state can avail themselves of the huge potential in this sector.

Many Sikh sections have been voicing concern over Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners). What is your view on this?

I am of the opinion that Sikh prisoners, especially those who have completed their sentence, should be released. I have already stated that if needed, I will fight for the release of prisoners.

There is a demand to release Balwant Singh Rajoana. Do you support this demand?

Let me state categorically, if the Centre has any plan to pardon or release Rajoana or any Sikh prisoners, I will not oppose it. I have discussed it with my family as well and I have convinced them on the issue. It’s time to move on. It’s time that Punjab also moves on and adopts the path of reconciliation. My family is ready to make any sacrifice for peace in Punjab.

BJP claimed to have done many things for Sikhs but it appears that the party failed to win the hearts of the farmers?

Sikhs are in the heart of PM Modi. Other Prime Ministers may have donned the Sikh turban, but Modi wears it and that too with full respect. Sikhs largely don’t have anything against BJP. However, farmers do have serious issues and we will try our best to sort them out. Had Lok Sabha elections held six months ago, before farmer agitation 2.0, BJP would have won at least eight seats. However, the way the agitation was held and force was used against the farmers, it re-ignited their anger. This was the reason why I lost as we were not allowed to set up booths in the villages. But now, I think fresh dialogue must happen. We can all sit together to resolve the issues concerning the farmers of Punjab.