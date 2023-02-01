Work done, G20 delegates tour Chandigarh’s jewels

With the city’s two-day summit coming to a close, Group of 20 (G20) delegates got a chance to explore the City Beautiful on Tuesday evening.

While a section of delegates admired the waste-turned-art sculptures at Nek Chand’s Rock Garden, others visited Le Corbusier’s marvel of the Capitol Complex. Those running short of time left the city, with a few also planning a visit to Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the delegates alighted the bus at Rock Garden, the tourism department welcomed them with rosebuds. Guides fluent in English, Spanish, and French accompanied the delegates to brief them about the city and the historical importance of Rock Garden.

A workshop was also organised for delegates where potters and artisans made crafts and statuettes using waste material.

A ten-minute movie was screened at a Phase-3 auditorium tracing Rock Garden’s journey right from its inception as well as snippets from Nek Chand. Delegates were also treated to “sarson da saag” and “makki di roti” — already a big hit with the group during the previous day’s lunch — golgappas and other street food. Female delegates also partook in Indian traditions by getting henna on their hands, while also taking their pick from a selection of bangles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Touring the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Pierre Jeanneret house museum in Sector 5, delegates shared admiration of the city that had recently undergone a makeover drive for the G20.

The UT tourism department had made all sightseeing arrangements. UT administration, meanwhile, had arranged for five-star lodging at various hotels, including Hotel Lalit, Hotel Hyatt, and JW Marriot that were decorated with souvenirs and paintings showcasing the heritage of City Beautiful.

Chandigarh will be hosting its second round of G20 meetings between March 9 and 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON