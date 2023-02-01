Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Work done, G20 delegates tour Chandigarh’s jewels

Work done, G20 delegates tour Chandigarh’s jewels

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Guides fluent in English, Spanish, and French accompanied the G20 delegates to rock garden, Chandigarh capital complex

Delegates taking their pick from a variety of bangles at Rock Garden, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

With the city’s two-day summit coming to a close, Group of 20 (G20) delegates got a chance to explore the City Beautiful on Tuesday evening.

While a section of delegates admired the waste-turned-art sculptures at Nek Chand’s Rock Garden, others visited Le Corbusier’s marvel of the Capitol Complex. Those running short of time left the city, with a few also planning a visit to Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday.

As the delegates alighted the bus at Rock Garden, the tourism department welcomed them with rosebuds. Guides fluent in English, Spanish, and French accompanied the delegates to brief them about the city and the historical importance of Rock Garden.

A workshop was also organised for delegates where potters and artisans made crafts and statuettes using waste material.

A ten-minute movie was screened at a Phase-3 auditorium tracing Rock Garden’s journey right from its inception as well as snippets from Nek Chand. Delegates were also treated to “sarson da saag” and “makki di roti” — already a big hit with the group during the previous day’s lunch — golgappas and other street food. Female delegates also partook in Indian traditions by getting henna on their hands, while also taking their pick from a selection of bangles.

Touring the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Pierre Jeanneret house museum in Sector 5, delegates shared admiration of the city that had recently undergone a makeover drive for the G20.

The UT tourism department had made all sightseeing arrangements. UT administration, meanwhile, had arranged for five-star lodging at various hotels, including Hotel Lalit, Hotel Hyatt, and JW Marriot that were decorated with souvenirs and paintings showcasing the heritage of City Beautiful.

Chandigarh will be hosting its second round of G20 meetings between March 9 and 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP