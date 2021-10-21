Work on Ambala homoeopathic hospital reaches halfway mark

Almost 50% of the construction work of the state’s first homoeopathy hospital and college that is coming up in the Ambala Cantt’s Chandpura area has been completed, officials said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 100-bedded project worth ₹55.85 crore was approved in 2018 by the state government and was inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in January 2019.

Dr Satpal Jast, district ayurveda officer, said, “It was earlier proposed to come up at Manglai village on the Jagadhri road but due to its distance to residential areas, the project was shifted to Chadpura village. So the construction work on the new site started earlier this year.”

The facility will provide free of cost treatment to patients and will also have accommodation for students and doctors/faculty as well. It is being taken up under the National Ayush Mission.

Nishant Kumar, executive engineer, PWD (B&R), said the hospital and college were coming up on 8 acres and the walling had been completed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The foundation work is 50% completed and there will be separate buildings for hospital and college. Six floors of each hostel facility for boys and girls will also be available,” he said.

The main hospital building will be of three floors with all medical facilities and there will be two floors of the main college building. As many as 16 staff quarters of different specifications will also be constructed along with five rainwater harvesting systems.

Dr Satpal said in the first academic year, admissions of 50 students would be taken and that would increase accordingly in coming years.

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij, who represents this constituency, said the areas surrounding the hospital like Rampur, Sarsehri, Babyal, Ramgarh Majra, Boh, etc, would benefit from this project and would give an economic boost to the locals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are also several industries in the area and to improve the connectivity with the rest of the constituency, a newly constructed road on the Rampur-Sarsehri path worth ₹4 crore is ready. Similarly, the construction of a flyover on the Tangri river with an approach road worth ₹7 crore is underway,” the minister said.