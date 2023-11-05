Work to lay storm water drainage system at Chandigarh’s Hallo Majra commences

Looking to strengthen the storm water drainage system at Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, the municipal corporation (MC) has started the work of augmentation of providing and laying new pipelines for disposal of stormwater.

Chandigarh MC is looking to strengthen the storm water drainage system at Deep Complex, Hallo Majra. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Member Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the augmentation of providing and laying storm water drainage system in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Gurcharanjit Singh.

Speaking about the project, Kher said, “This work will not only improve the storm water drainage system in the area but also prevent rain water stagnation, ensuring smooth passage for commuters and local residents.”

“It was a long pending demand of the local residents that rain water accumulates and causes inconvenience to local residents and commuters on some internal streets of Deep complex in Hallo Majra. After conducting a survey, it has been decided that laying of new storm water drainage lines are necessary on these internal streets. Therefore, the municipal corporation has started this work under MPLAD funds,” she added,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mayor, meanwhile, said the work will be completed within eight months of time at approximate cost of ₹1 crore, which were funded from the MPLAD funds.

“MCC will provide and lay a 450mm pipeline with approximate length of 1,707 m along with the construction of manhole chambers and road gully chambers. Once the storm water drainage line is laid, the streets will be reconstructed using paver blocks,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!