Work to put up smart traffic lights at 42 junction in Ludhiana begins

In a move aimed to streamline traffic, the municipal corporation on Tuesday inaugurated the project to install sensor-based smart traffic lights at 42 major city junctions. The project commenced from Hero Bakery Chowk in Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The project commenced from Hero Bakery Chowk in Sarabha Nagar. The project, Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), is being taken up at a cost of ₹7.48 crore under National Clean Air program (NCAP).

Sharing details, municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the sensor-based traffic lights will detect the volume of traffic at the junction and will accordingly adjust the timer to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the junctions.

Further, the traffic lights would be connected with an online application and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the civic body established in Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

The civic body and traffic police will be able to control the lights online during emergencies.

The move is being tipped to provide relief from the traffic jams and help reduce vehicular pollution as the traffic would be regulated properly and no jams would be witnessed at the junctions.

Ludhiana West legislator Gurpreet Gogi, who accompanied civic body officials, said the smart traffic lights will have an eight-hour battery backup to ensure smooth movement of traffic in case of power cuts. The contractor is responsible for the maintenance of traffic lights for the first year after installation.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar, executive engineer Manjitinder Singh, former councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal among others were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The 42 traffic junctions where the smart traffic lights will be set up include: ACTS including Durga Mata Mandir

Jagraon Bridge, Bharat Nagar Chowk, DC Office Chowk, Bhai Bala Chowk, Kaka Marriage Palace Chowk, Malhar Road, PAU Gate number 2, Gurdwara Sarabha Nagar Road, ESI Hospital, Dugri Chowk, Dugri Urban Estate Phase -1 Chowk, Dana Mandi Chowk, Janta Nagar, Pahwa Chowk, Vardhman Chowk, Police Colony Jamalpur, Veer Palace, Jamalpur Chowk, Dholewal Chowk, Manju Cinema Chowk, Vishwakarma Chowk, Session Chowk, Dandi Swami, Haibowal Chowk, Kitchlu Nagar, PAU Gate number 4, Mall Road, Hero Bakery Chowk, Saggu Chowk, Udham Singh Nagar near Meritorious School, Nehru Siddhant Kendra, Salem Tabri Chowk near Sabzi Mandi, Salem Tabri near Petrol Pump, Under Dugri Bridge, Samrala Chowk, Gill Chowk, MintGumri Chowk, Pratap Chowk, Sunet Chowk on Ferozepur Road, Lodhi Club Road, and Rajguru Nagar Chowk.