Chandigarh: Worker falls to death from Hotel Parkview’s 3rd floor

A worker died and another was injured after they fell from the third floor of Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Saturday afternoon while installing polycarbonate roofing sheets. Two workers fell to the first floor while installing polycarbonate roofing sheets, suffering severe injuries. Doctors declared one of them brought dead and the other was declared unfit for statement. (Representational Image)

The work was contracted to Harmeet Singh, a resident of Mattour village, Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district. He was arrested on causing death by negligence after it was found that safety gear was not provided to the workers.

Hotel Parkview is run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).

The deceased, identified as Tinku, and another worker, Sunil, were carrying out roofing work at the hotel around 3.30 pm, when the mishap took place.

Both workers fell to the first floor, suffering severe injuries. Hotel staff immediately arranged for an ambulance, and both were shifted to GMSH, Sector 16. However, doctors declared Tinku brought dead and Sunil was declared unfit for statement.

Police responded to the scene after being alerted and found blood scattered on the first floor. They said the accident occurred due to the contractor’s negligence and failure to provide mandatory safety equipment.

Tilak Raj, the hotel’s maintenance supervisor, in his complaint to the police, stated that he had specifically advised the contractor to ensure safety arrangements for the workers before starting the roofing work.

“Both workers began their task without any safety equipment. I instructed the contractor to provide safety gear and take necessary precautions. He said he would make arrangements, after which I left to check other areas. Shortly after, news spread that someone had fallen,” Tilak Raj stated.

He rushed back to find both workers lying injured on the first floor.

Based on the inquiry and the supervisor’s statement, a case was registered against the contractor under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence. He was arrested and later released on bail.