Worker held for theft at jewellery workshop in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have arrested the man who had fled with 1.5-kg gold, diamond ornaments and ₹3 lakh after sedating his co-workers at a jewellery workshop in Sector 23 on the night of June 26.

Accused Akash Majhi was nabbed from West Bengal, his home state, on Sunday, said police. He was brought to the city on Monday and produced in court, which sent him to seven-day police remand. A “substantial part” of the stolen valuables has been recovered, said a senior crime branch official, while more seizures are expected after quizzing the accused.

Police had made a breakthrough in the case after they arrested Arjun, Majhi’s friend who worked at a wholesale shop in Sector 23 and had gone missing the same day. He was also arrested from West Bengal on July 2, and his questioning led police to the main accused.

“We will also try to find out how Majhi planned the theft and whether anyone else had aided him,” said the official.

Majhi, who used to polish diamonds at the jewellery workshop, had been working there for two years. After spiking the drinks of his colleagues on the pretext of hosting a birthday party, he broke open the safe and fled with the valuables. According to police, he left behind his mobile phone to avoid being traced and also cut the wires of the CCTV recorder before fleeing.