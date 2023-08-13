Delhi-Katra expressway: Worker stuck in 70-feet deep trench in Jalandhar, rescue op on

A worker got stuck in a 70 feet-deep borewell after sand fell on him in Jalandhar district, said officials on Sunday. The trench was dug to erect a pillar as part of the expressway project. (HT photo)

The incident took place around 12.30 am when Suresh Kumar along with another technical expert Pawan went into the borewell to bring to free some part of the boring machine, which had got stuck underneath. The borewell was dug up for erecting a pillar as part of the Delhi-Katra expressway project.

Though the other worker came out, Suresh got stuck after sand fell on him, they said.

A rescue operation by the district administration, National Disaster Response Force and was National Authority of India (NHAI) was underway to carry out elaborative arrangements to rescue the worker.

“Both Pawan and Suresh were dangled into the borewell having a diameter of 1.2 metres with the help of ropes and bars to correct the machinery. They were even provided with oxygen cylinders and other safety equipment,” said NHAI regional officer Vipin Sharma.

He added that after getting hold of the machinery, one of the workers Pawan managed to come out but sand at the bottom started displacing due to which he got stuck inside the borewell.

Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed teams of health and police departments to control the situation on the ground.