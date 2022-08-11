World Biofuel Day: PM Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated the 2nd generation (2G) ethanol plant set up at the Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery in Haryana.

“This plant will not only help reduce air pollution from the Delhi–NCR region but also help generate additional income and green fuel,” the Prime Minister said addressing a gathering via video-conferencing from Delhi.

Spread over 34 acres, the ₹900 crore project is based on a state-of-the-art indigenous technology. It will turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about 2 lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around 3 crore litres of ethanol annually.

The PM also greeted the people of Haryana for the performance of the sportspersons from the state in the recently concluded CWG, 2022, saying, “Haryana’s fields will also generate energy like its sportspersons have shown the energy by winning medals in the Commonwealth Games”.

“Biofuel is the need of the hour as it will help reduce our dependency for fuel and energy on other countries. This will not only check the flow of money from the country but also generate additional income for our farmers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the country is heading in this direction as it has already achieved the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol with the country’s ethanol production increasing to 400 crore litre.

“This plant will also utilise maize and sugarcane waste besides paddy straw to produce ethanol. Even farmers who were being criticised for burning crop waste will also feel proud by helping the country to meet its need for biofuel,” he added.

The Prime Minister attacked the previous governments for their “failure” to solve the problems of stubble burning saying, “Some people adopted shortcuts for their political interests and evaded the problems for several years. Those adopting shortcuts may get applause for some time and may gain political advantage, but that does not solve the problem. But our government is working on a permanent solution to the problem. That is why such plants are being set up,” he added.

Takes a dig at Cong for spreading ‘black magic’

In an attack on the Congress party for its August 5 protests in black clothes across the country, the Prime Minister hit out at the Congress leadership, saying, “Those who believe in black magic will never be able to win the trust of the people again”.

During the Amrit Mahotsav when the entire country is painted in the colour of the Tricolour, an attempt has been made to defame this holy occasion to humiliate the brave freedom fighters, he added.

“There are some people in our country too who are trapped in the vortex of negativity, immersed in despair. In such desperation, these people are also seen turning towards black magic,” the Prime Minister said in a veiled reference to August 5 protests by Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by wearing black clothes.

“Those who think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end, are unaware that irrespective of the black magic and their belief in superstition, the public’s trust will never be restored in them,” he added.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Rameswar Teli were also present on the occasion.

Slams political parties promising freebies

The PM also slammed the political parties promising freebies saying, “If there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce to give free petrol and diesel. But such steps will take away the rights of our children. It will prevent the country from becoming self-reliant and increase the burden on honest taxpayers.”

