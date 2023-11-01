World Congress on Science and Medicine in Cricket: Global experts descend on Chandigarh

City is all geared up to host the World Congress on Science and Medicine in Cricket in which delegates from nearly all cricket-playing nations will participate.

The scientific programme is rich and diverse, featuring sessions on cricket statistics, lessons from COVID-19, and medical issues in cricket leagues. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event, designed to delve into the multifaceted world of cricket, will commence on November 3. With participation from nearly all cricket-playing nations, the scientific programme encompasses a wide array of topics, reflecting the multifaceted nature of cricket science.

The three-day-long event is supported by Punjab Cricket Association and UT Cricket Association and will feature several key sessions and workshops.

With a history rooted in addressing the need for comprehensive insights into various facets of the sport, this event will tackle biomechanics, injury profiling, injury prevention, advanced bowling and batting techniques, mental health considerations, and the burgeoning prominence of women’s cricket.

Bringing together top minds in sports medicine, physiotherapy, and cricket science, the congress coincides with the ICC One-Day International World Cup taking place every four years and boasts participation from cricket-playing nations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scientific programme is rich and diverse, featuring sessions on cricket statistics, lessons from COVID-19, and medical issues in cricket leagues. The event also encompasses discussions on the psychological and mental challenges faced by players and coaches, with a dedicated focus on mental health.

Moreover, workshops on injury prevention and match day dynamics, as well as panel discussions addressing women’s cricket and the efficacy of protective gear, promise to provide invaluable insights.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON