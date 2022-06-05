Punjab bans single-use plastic from July

In line with the Centre's sustainability efforts, the Punjab government on Sunday announced that it has decided to ban all single-use plastic from July.

The announcement was made during a virtual event on the occasion of World Environment Day. Rahul Tewari, secretary of science, technology and environment said the ban on single-use plastic by the state government was aimed towards environmental protection. It will be imposed from July to make Punjab greener and healthier, he said.

"The government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to making Punjab clean, green and pollution-free by walking on the path shown by our revered Gurus," Tewari added.

Tewari also announced Punjab's decision to set up 55 sewage treatment plants across the state, adding that these ultra-modern plants will reduce water pollution levels to a certain extent as well as use the treated water for cultivation and other allied activities.

Further, he announced that the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab State Environment Award will be institutionalised for outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations towards environment protection and conservation of precious natural resources of the state.

The Centre had earlier issued an advisory to states and union territories to phase out single-use plastic and take a prompt initiative towards the overarching mandate of "Clean and Green".

Single-use plastics have also been banned in Gurugram from July 1, while it has been banned in Delhi's secretariat area from June 1. Meanwhile, the Bihar government has asked traders to phase out single-use plastic till June 30.

