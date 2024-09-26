World Tourism Day: Enjoy free city tours, hotel discounts by CITCO

Celebrating World Tourism Day from September 27 to 29, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) is set to roll out the red carpet for customers with exclusive offers, thrilling events and generous discounts across its establishments. A fun Tourism Quiz will await participants at Cloud 9, Hotel Shivalikview, and for those celebrating birthdays or anniversaries on this special day, the first 10 lucky guests will receive complimentary cakes at Hotel Mountview on a first-come, first-served basis. (HT Photo)

The celebrations kick off on September 27 at Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview and Hotel Parkview.

On Day 1, guests can enjoy free sightseeing on the Hop On Hop Off bus with four exclusive trips at 11 am, 12 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm.

The tour, which starts from Lakeview at Sukhna Lake, covers Rock Garden, Capitol Complex, Sector 17 Plaza, Rose Garden, Panjab University, and Government Museum and Art Gallery.

A fun Tourism Quiz will await participants at Cloud 9, Hotel Shivalikview, and for those celebrating birthdays or anniversaries on this special day, the first 10 lucky guests will receive complimentary cakes at Hotel Mountview on a first-come, first-served basis.

The celebrations continue on September 28 and 29, with a 10% discount on bulk bookings for the Hop On Hop Off bus at Hotel Shivalikview.

CITCO is also rolling out discounts on room bookings: Hotel Mountview and Hotel Shivalikview are offering 25% off on rooms and 20% off on food, while Hotel Parkview features 15% off on rooms and 20% off on food.

Further, customers can indulge in a lavish buffet at both Hotel Mountview and Hotel Shivalikview during this festive period.

CITCO’s managing director Hari Kallikkat, expressed enthusiasm about the celebrations: “We are thrilled to offer a unique experience to our guests, showcasing the best of CITCO’s hospitality. World Tourism Day is an opportunity to celebrate our city and its rich culture.”