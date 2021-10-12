‘Worsening’ J&K security situation has mainstream leaders worried

J&K mainstream leaders have raised concern over the worsening security situation in J&K, especially in Kashmir, in the backdrop of series of civilian killings and other security related incidents.

PDP president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said the situation in J&K has gone from bad to worse. “My fears are compounded by the fact that instead of course correction, the central government will continue its muscular policy to reap political dividends in elections. Case in point being the upcoming UP polls. Ironically, GOI spreads canards that Kashmiri Muslims don’t stand up for minorities here. Truth is that this vicious hateful propaganda suits the BJP’s electoral and prospects.”

She said until yesterday, the security grid was completely immersed in organising picnic tours and horseback riding for visiting ministers. “Perhaps these attacks could have been averted if their sole focus wasn’t these ministerial visits and normalcy acrobatics. Everyone here is living in an atmosphere of suppression and fear,” she added.

PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) general secretary MY Tarigami said the current situation is the result of the failure of the policies of the government that have brought J&K to this point. “The responsibility to create a conducive security environment lies with the government of India,” he added.

People’s Conference spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said the current environment was a grim reminder of the “changelessness on the security front despite tall claims of the government”. “These are deliberate attempts by the militant organisations to push Kashmir into another cycle of violence and create mistrust between the communities,” he said, adding that there was a dire need to engage the people and those who have successfully dealt with such situations in the past.

NC provincial president and former minister Nasir Aslam Wani said that the current situation in Kashmir has got worse security-wise. “Tall claims have been made about the security situation improving in Kashmir or J&K. These claims are completely wrong... The ground reality is completely different in the UT and there is no sense of security among people,” he added.

‘Spike in violence due to Pakistan’s desperation’

Tej Krishan Bhat, general secretary of All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference, said, “Everyone knows the reason behind this spike in selective killings. There is Islamic Jihad, which is on. They don’t want any non-Muslim to settle in Kashmir. And then, development and peace being ensured by the Centre were indigestible to Pakistan. That is the reason soft targets are being killed to create a fear psychosis and do the same what they did to us in 1990.” He said that abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was one of the reasons as well.

President of the J&K Congress, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, said, “The BJP had said everything will be fine after the abrogation of Article 370. Now, when everything is in direct control of home minister Amit Shah, then why the situation is deteriorating?”

Mir said that wrong policies, including abrogation of Article 370 and unilateral decisions, were the factors responsible for spike in violence.

‘This government stands fully exposed’

Panthers Party leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “The situation has certainly worsened. We didn’t see such kind of situation in the past. Now civilians are being killed, selective killings are on the rise. Security personnel are being eliminated. This government stands fully exposed.”

Shafiq Mir, chairperson of All J&K Panchayat Conference and chairperson, Bufliaz BDC in Poonch, said, “The spike in civilian killings and militant attacks on security forces in the areas which were earlier declared militancy free till 2019 show the true picture. These civilian killings are a matter of great concern and we are worried about the security of panchayat leaders, who have always been soft target for militants in the past.”

