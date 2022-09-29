Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Would have arranged farewell function: Vikramaditya takes jibe at Harsh Mahajan

Would have arranged farewell function: Vikramaditya takes jibe at Harsh Mahajan

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:26 PM IST

Three-time former legislator and minister Harsh Mahajan had joined BJP in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi, taking the Congress party by surprise.

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh addressing media during a press conference at his residence Holy Lodge, Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

SHIMLA A day after senior leader and working president Harsh Mahajan switched sides to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and blamed the “mother-son duo” for the poor state of the party, Shimla (rural) legislator Vikramaditya Singh launched an offensive against the ruling party.

Three-time former legislator and minister Harsh Mahajan had joined BJP in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi, taking the Congress party by surprise.

“Mahajan’s joining will not have any impact on the party, Vikramaditya said, hitting out at one-time close lieutenant of his father and former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh also expressed surprise over Mahajan’s exit.

“Had he told us earlier, the party would have organised a farewell for him,” he said, addressing media men in Shimla.

“He has not been well for past some time, it’s possible that he joined BJP under some mental pressure, “ Vikramaditya alleged while blaming the BJP and claiming that the ruling party has kept a separate budget for “buying out legislators and MLAs”

He said those who want to leave the party are free to go, but the trusted and loyal workers of the party will bring it back to power in Himachal.

He also accused the chief minister of pressuring the Congress leaders to join BJP. “It’s a difficult time for the party, hardworking leaders and cadres will continue to make relentless efforts to bring back the party to power,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP