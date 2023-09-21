Wrestler Vishal’s family protest over Bajrang’s selection for Asian games

The family members of wrestler Vishal Kaliraman, along with the villagers of Sisai, held a protest on Wednesday in Hisar over Indian Olympic Association ad-hoc panel’s decision to exempt Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials. The protesters demanded that trials be conducted in all weight categories. They submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Hisar deputy commissioner Uttam Singh and burnt an effigy of Punia.

Vishal’s brother Krishan said, “ The IOA should conduct trials between Vishal and Bajrang and send the winner to Asian games. My brother has clinched the national senior championship four times and bagged a silver medal in the junior Asian championship.”

He added said that Vishal had won all five matches played in the trials for the Asian games but the panel had recommended Bajrang’s name, who did not play a single match.

Sisai panchayat, the native village of Vishal, had announced a reward of ₹75 lakh to Bajrang for defeating Vishal.

